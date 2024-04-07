RDOs Can Issue Notices for Convening No-Trust Motions: HC

Hyderabad: The division bench of the Telangana High Court upheld the decision of a single judge approving the validity of Form-V notices issued by revenue divisional officers (RDOs) to convene meetings for moving no-confidence motions in mandal praja parishads (MPPs).

The MPP presidents, who received notices, contended that the assistant district collector and not the RDO was the competent authority to issue such notices.

Earlier, the single judge declared that a RDO is a competent authority. Aggrieved with that, some petitioners filed appeals before the division bench.

The additional advocate-general, representing the state government, submitted that the rank of RDO, sub-collector and assistant collector are used interchangeably and all the officers are heads of the revenue block. Considering the same, the division bench, headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, said that the three posts belong to the same rank and the notices issued by RDOs are valid.