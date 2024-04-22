Raheel’s Arrest Crucial in JH Road Mishap Probe: Police Urge HC

Hyderabad: The police on Monday submitted to the Telangana High Court that the arrest of Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Ahmed, was required for further investigation into the Jubilee Hills car accident in February 2022 that claimed the life of a two-month toddler.

Mahesh Raje, government pleader for home, stated that police have information that Raheel’s reckless driving had killed the infant. But Raheel had escaped by conveniently asking another person to surrender before the police as he was at the wheel when the incident happened. Raje submitted that Raheel has done the same thing after ramming his luxury car into the Praja Bhavan barricades.

In his petition, Raheel sought directions to the police against arresting him in the said case. The court had on April 10 issued interim orders restraining the police from arresting Raheel in the Jubilee Hills accident case.

Raje submitted that the arrest was part of the process of investigation intended to secure several purposes. The accused may have to be questioned in detail. There may be circumstances in which the accused may provide information leading to discovery of material facts. It may be necessary to curtail his freedom in order to enable the investigation to proceed without hindrance.

The government counsel cited the Supreme Court's observations that the role of the investigator is well defined and the jurisdictional scope of interference by the court in the process of investigation is limited. An interim order of restraining arrest will amount to interference in the investigation process, which cannot, at any rate, be done under Section 438 of the code.

Vedula Venkataramana, senior counsel appearing for Raheel said that the police were harassing the petitioner by the re-investigation of the case of 2022.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard both sides and adjourned the case to April 29 for orders.