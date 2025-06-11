 Top
Present Generation Does Not Want to Learn Court Craft: SC

11 Jun 2025 1:09 PM IST

The remark came after a young lawyer casually walked away while the bench was dictating an order

The Supreme Court said court craft is essential, observing that reading cases is only 30% of legal practice while 70% depends on courtroom skills.

The present generation does not want to learn "court craft", the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.A bench of Justices S V N Bhatti and P B Varale made the observation after a young lawyer was casually walking away while an order was being dictated.

When the matter came up, the lawyer told the court there is a letter circulated for adjournment. As the bench started dictating the order, she started walking away. Miffed at this, the bench observed, "The young generation does not want to learn the court craft. Reading cases is only 30 per cent, rest 70 per cent is court craft."
