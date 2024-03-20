Praneeth Phone Tapping Case: HC To Pronounce Orders Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved its orders in a petition filed by suspended DSP Dugyala Praneeth Rao, who challenged the remand orders of the magistrate court, which also permitted police to take him into custody with regard to his involvement in the alleged phone tapping case and for destroying evidence.

Justice Radha Rani heard the arguments of the petitioner and the contention of the police and reserved the orders. The decision will be pronounced in the first hours on Thursday.

Chandra Mohan Rao, senior counsel appearing for Praneeth, informed the court that the police are interrogating the petitioner without giving a break, whereas it should end by 5 pm as mandated by the Supreme Court. The senior counsel added that police officers, who are part of the interrogation team, were leaking the proceedings and details of the interrogation to the media, which is damaging the reputation of the petitioner, who has not been subject to medical examination every two days.

Although the case is registered in the Panjagutta police station, he is being investigated in the Banjara Hills police station. The complainant Ramesh, Addl. SP is also participating in the interrogation, which is in violation of the rules.

Public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao opposed all the contentions raised on behalf of the petitioner and informed the court that the petitioner had tapped phones of the opposition leaders. He clarified that the complainant was being called only for adducing evidence.

The public prosecutor asserted that the interrogation team has not leaked any information pertaining to the investigation.