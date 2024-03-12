Plea in HC seeking SIT on Vattinagulapally land transactions

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed before the Telangana High Court seeking an SIT investigation into the transactions in 460 acres of land in 33 survey numbers of Vattinagulapally of Gandipet mandal, in which Karimnagar MLA and former minister Gangula Kamalakar, Phoenix Builders, Top- Notch builders and several others including scribes bought land despite of pending court cases.

Around 20 persons, claiming to be the owners, having got the land parcels registered between 1983 and 1986, filed the petition before the court.

The land is located in Survey No.s 111, 134 to 139, 146/A, 148 to 159/A, 161, 162, 165, 166, 171, 178 to 181/1A, 183, 189 to 191.

The petitioners submitted that a layout had been made in the land in 1989 and around 3,300 plots were sold. Despite this, the earlier landowners’ names were not deleted by the revenue authorities. Taking advantage of this, alleged pattadars entered the scene and sold the land again and again since 1996.

The petitioners said that they were victims of double registrations, aimed at creating a cloud over their legal titles. They alleged that some real estate companies wanted to grab the land using by fabricated documents. Since 40 years, multiple suits and writs have been filed on the property.

Middle-class plot-owners were to take ownership of the land whereas alleged pattadars and real estate companies were trying to influence the revenue and police authorities and ruling parties to take control of the land, the petitioners alleged.

In spite of status quo orders granted by the High Court, revenue authorities had registered the land to third parties. “It is a very big land scam in which many political leaders and real estate companies are involved,” the petitioners said in the affidavit.

Justice Bhaskar Reddy issued notices to the government and directed the authorities to respond to the petition.