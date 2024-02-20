PIL Seeking KLIP Details Filed in HC

Hyderabad: A PIL has been filed before the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the state government, the vigilance and enforcement department, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project Public Ltd Company and others to place relevant documents related to the Kaleshwaram scheme before the High Court.

Mudhuganti Vishwanath Reddy filed the PIL seeking several documents including the agreements entered into between the state government, irrigation department and the contractors Larsen&Toubro and Megha Engineering Ltd.

The petitioner requested the court to place the details of the bank accounts, which reflect the money transactions from the government treasury and payments of bills vis-à-vis Kaleshwaram project.

The PIL came up for hearing before the division bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, on Monday. As the petitioner did not mention his designation and other details, the court directed him to amend the petition.