No Service Apartment in a Residential Area, Rules HC

Hyderabad: Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court declared that it was impermissible to have a service apartment in a residential area. The judge ruled that a residential building converted to a commercial building was unfit to be used as a service apartment. A writ plea was filed by Aitha Vineeth Kumar challenging a notice issued to her by the GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM). The petitioner said that even after obtaining a lease deed and having a valid trade licence to use the premises as a service apartment, a notice was issued to demolish the same. The petitioner submitted an explanation but it was not considered. The GHMC said that the petitioner did not show a valid reason as to why the unauthorised construction could not be removed. The authorities contended that the premises being residential cannot be put to commercial use as it was not converted to a commercial building. Moreover, regulations have also not been followed due to which the said notice was issued. In view of the same, the court disposed of the case by directing respondents to take further action. However, the same should be done after issuing a notice for demolition. The respondents were directed to consider the petitioner’s explanation while passing the speaking order.

Compassionate job plea withdrawn

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court permitted withdrawal of a writ plea on the ground that compassionate appointment cannot be a hereditary right. The panel of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was dealing with a writ plea filed by Rasakatla Swapna. According to the petitioner, her father died in 2003 and her brother was given a compassion appointment. After his death in 2022, the petitioner contended that she was entitled for appointment under compassionate grounds. The court voiced concern on the excerpts of such a right and asked the petitioner whether compassionate appointment is a heritable right. At this stage, the petitioner sought leave of the court to withdraw the petition and work out appropriate remedies.

HC seeks details on payments to contractors

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the engineer-in-chief, roads and building, SR and CRN department, to submit a report regarding depositing payments for the work executed by contractors. A writ plea was filed by Soma Srinivas Reddy Engineers and Contractors alleging non-release of payments for work done on the stretch from NH 65 to Jiblakpally road in Yadadri Bhongir district. The petitioner said that the recommendation of the pay and accounts officer of Bhongir district was not considered. The petitioner said that such inaction amounted to depriving a person of lawful income. The court directed the respondents to submit a report stating that amounts have been deposited and posted the matter on April 4.