No Injunction Against Film Razakar

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to interdict the release of the Telugu movie ‘Razakar’. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar disposed of a PIL filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). The petitioner NGO had contended that the contents of the film were provocative. It is alleged that the manner in which a community is shown to be treating another is likely to renew wounds of the past and create communal disharmony in the state. The panel pointed out that the film carried a valid certificate from the appropriate authority, and it was not for the court to envisage a situation as apprehended by the petitioner. The panel left it open to the petitioner to work out its appropriate remedies as available under the law.