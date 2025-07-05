Merit Will Never Be Compromised, Says CJI BR Gavai

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai reaffirmed the Supreme Court's commitment to transparency in judicial appointments during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bombay Bar Association. He emphasised that the court is working to dispel the perception that the Supreme Court is "CJI-centric."

Speaking at the Bombay High Court in an event organised by the Bombay Bar Association, CJI Gavai highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure a more inclusive and transparent appointment process. He noted that this approach had been strengthened since the tenure of Justice Sanjiv Khanna."...We have tried to dispel the impression that the Supreme Court is a CJI-Centric court," CJI Gavai said. "In the interest of the institution, from the period of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, we have tried to infuse more transparency in the matter of appointments."