Married woman seeks permission for termination of 32 week pregnancy; Delhi HC calls for report from AIIMS

New Delhi: A married woman moved to the Delhi High Court seeking permission to medically terminate her 32-week pregnancy with an abnormal foetus.

The High Court has called for a report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the petitioner to appear before the AIIMS Medical Board tomorrow for medical examination.

The hospital has been directed to file a report by July 13. The matter was listed on July 15 for the consideration of a medical report.

Petitioner's counsel Amit Mishra submitted that the foetus has abnormalities. It was revealed on July 4 after the petitioner underwent an ultrasound test.

He also submitted that the petitioner took opinion from 4 others labs and results were the same.

The woman approached the court after she was advised by doctors to get the permission from the court for a medical termination of the pregnancy.