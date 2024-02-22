Mahender Reddy sues advocate for defamation

Hyderabad: TSPSC chairman and former DGP Mahender Reddy approached the city civil court and filed a defamation suit against advocate Rapolu Bhaskar for making ‘various scandalous statements’.

Bhaskar had alleged that Mahender Reddy had amassed over Rs 1 lakh crore by grabbing lands and settling cases. Further, the advocate lodged complaints with vigilance departments, alleging that Reddy had purchased properties in his name and used his family members, relatives, and close friends as benamis.

Pasham Mohith Reddy, counsel for Mahender Reddy argued that his client had retired from a distinguished career that did not have any blemish. Further, the counsel submitted that Bhaskar had made frivolous statements against Mahender Reddy, without any evidence.

The court heard the matter and passed ex-parte injunction orders restraining Bhaskar from making any comments during the pendency of the case. The case is posted on March 11.