Lok Sabha Disrupted As Speaker Rejects Opposition Plea To Revoke 8 MPs’ Suspension

New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Friday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke suspension of its eight MPs who were suspended in the first half of the Budget Session. They also sought a discussion on the LPG situation and its price hike. Mr Birla rejected all the demands as a result the House remained non-functional in the first half. It is learnt that while the government may agree for a discussion on the West Asia conflict and its impact on India's energy security under Rule 193, the revocation of suspension of MPs may not come easy.

Seven Congress and one CPI-M MP were suspended during the first part of the Budget session for "unruly behaviour". When the House convened at 11 am, the Opposition MPs urged Mr Birla to revoke the suspension to which the Speaker reminded them that these MPs had climbed on the desks of the House. He then adjourned the House till 12 pm.

On Thursday, Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, DMK's Kanimozhi and TMC's Shatabdi Roy met Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju seeking withdrawal of the suspension of the MPs. It is learnt that Mr Rijiju told them that he would take up the matter with the Speaker and get back after consultations. The matter was again raised by Congress' chief whip Mr K. Suresh with the Speaker and Mr Rijiju during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Friday.

At 12pm, as the Opposition sought discussion on the West Asia crisis, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Opposition and its leader Rahul Gandhi for engaging in theatrics.

"Their leader is refusing to change. Now the members are also behaving like him. Their leader is indulging in drama in Parliament premises by holding plate and glass. They think that by doing such theatrics they will be able to draw the attention of the people, but people know them very well that is why they have not been able to come to power," Rijiju said. As the Opposition refused to relent, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Later, Union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Mr Virendra Kumar introduced The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill. It seeks to provide a precise definition of the term "transgender" and provide graded punishments that reflect the gravity of the harm inflicted upon such persons. The Bill also contains provisions for "designation of an authority" which will have the option to seek "expert advice" if required.