Legal Briefs | Telangana HC junks challenge to allotment of land to IHS

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday affirmed that they would not interfere with the allotment of a public health campus in the state. A writ plea was filed by V. Ravi Babu contending that proceedings were issued by the revenue department to an extent of 16 acres of an alleged market value of Rs 1 lakh per acre for a public health campus which is in violation of the rules of the alienation of the government land. It was contended that the Institute of Health Systems (HIS) submitted an application for allotment of land in 2008 and thereafter it was recommended in favour of IHS and reported that the market value of land is Rs 29.05 lakh per acre. It was also contended that the recommendation was submitted before the council of ministers, and it was approved for alienation in favour of IHS for Rs 10 lakh in February 2009 taking into account the object and purpose that was to carry on the activity of public health education and development. The bench was of the view that the procedure is in consonance with the rules having been followed and the allotment of the land to the IHS does not contradict any provisions. The bench was also of the view that they did not find any reason stated by the council of ministers by modifying the proposal made by the committee and ought to have been as per the market value. The bench directed the IHS to pay `30 lakh within eight weeks and disposed of the matter.





HC refuses to interfere with bus stand licence cancellation

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court refused to interfere with an order of a single judge dismissing a writ plea filed by a licencee whose licence at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand was canceled by the TSRTC. The corporation justified its action as one based out of a contract and that the licence in favour of the writ petitioner to run the parking lot had outlived its utility as it was decided to have a digitalised parking system. C. Ramachandra Raju, the counsel for the unsuccessful writ petitioners, G. Mahendra, and others, would contend both before the single judge and the panel that the termination was by a person who is not a competent authority and also that it was done in a very casual manner. The cancellation, the appellant would contend, was also contrary to the theory of legitimate expectation. Counsel Raju also canvassed that the installation of the software was not contrary to the licence and that the petitioner could be allowed to run his term. The single judge dismissed the writ petition holding that the divisional manager who authored the cancellation was changed as deputy regional manager and as such the author of the order for cancellation was proper. The single judge had rejected the plea of legitimate expectation and found that the action of the TSRTC was in accordance with the law. In an appeal in the panel consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, found that there was a vested right in the action of the TSRTC and also the order of the single judge did not warrant interference.





Revocation order on website inadequate: HC

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday ruled that a revocation order by the GHMC placed on their website was insufficient notice. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Papireddy Shilpa Reddy, a business person questioning the action of a deputy commissioner of the GHMC revoking permission granted in her favour. She would buttress the challenge that the stance of the GHMC that it was government land was incorrect. She would also point out that several plot owners had constructed buildings in the very same survey number. The land in question was situated at Raidurg Nav Khalsa village of Serilingampally. Faulting the GHMC for not communicating such revocation, Justice Vinod Kumar did not go into the merits of the matter and directed the corporation to communicate a fresh order.