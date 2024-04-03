Legal Briefs | Telangana HC dismisses parent’s writ on minor passport

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with an order of single judge directing the Regional Passport Office to consider the application for renewing passport of a minor girl. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was dealing with a writ appeal filed by the father. Earlier, a writ petition was filed by the minor daughter, represented by her mother. It was complained in the writ petition that the RPO failed to consider the application. The petitioner contended that despite filing the application by attesting all the required documents authority had failed to renew the same. It was stated by the authorities that the application was filed without mentioning the father’s name. The petitioner contended that her application was refused on the ground that a guardian petition was pending on the file of Additional Family Court, Hyderabad, and an interim order of custody was granted in her favour which was not acted upon. A single judge allowed the writ petition directing the passport authority to consider the case of the petitioner for renewal of the passport of the minor. In appeal, it was contended by the appellant father that no notice was served to him before passing the impugned order. He earlier moved the single judge questioning the procedure by which his daughter was given a passport to enable her to travel to Poland on the single signature of her mother. The father is facing charges under the Pocso Act. The panel dismissed the writ appeal and said there is no reason to interfere with the finding of the single judge.

HC seeks rowdy sheet data on I-T consultant

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the police to furnish all FIRs and chargesheets in a rowdy sheet opened against a IT consultant. The writ plea was filed by Mukthevi Girish, income-tax consultant, complaining against the Paloncha sub-inspector had intentionally registered the rowdy sheet. It was the case of the petitioner that the rowdy sheet had been registered without having valid grounds and that he was being detained in the police station during every election meeting and other important programmes. It was the contention of the petitioner that the respondent police officials had not taken any initiative to close the rowdy sheet. It was further contended by the petitioner that he was approached by the officials many times to stop a dharna, but no incident took place to file criminal charges against him. The court, in view of this, directed the police to furnish all the FIRs and chargesheets filed in the rowdy sheet to the court and posted the matter on April 10.

HC calls probe into missing judgment

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court directed the Registrar, Judicial, of the Telangana High Court to conduct an inquiry and file a report with regard to a judgment whose authenticity was suspect. The judge made the order in a writ petition filed by Ali bin Mohammed Bahakam who contended that in a civil suit pending the defendants filed a copy of an order said to have been passed by the court. On verification, it was not available in the records. Justice Vinod Kumar wanted the inquiry report within a week. According to the petitioner, the judgment in question was filed in the civil court and in proceedings before the High Court on verification by the petitioner in the registry of the High Court it was informed that no such writ petition existed and the date on which this order was passed was a Sunday. The petitioner apprehended that it was a fabricated order. The matter has been adjourned to next week.

Writ plea for common symbol for Sakalajanula Party dismissed.

The Telangana High Court dismissed a petition filed by the Telangana Sakalajanula Party challenging the action of the Election Commission of India in not allotting it a common symbol. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was dealing with a writ plea filed by the party. It was contended by the petitioner that their application was rejected citing that they have not submitted annual audited accounts and contributions for the preceding three years. It was further contended that after the application was submitted the issues raised were complied with. Avinash Reddy, senior counsel, appearing for the Election Commission, pointed out that the contention was incorrect, and any application would be treated on a first-come, first-serve basis and the deficiency in the application cannot be complied with subsequently. The rejection was related to an application made in February 2024, Avinash Reddy pointed out three petitions were filed by the petitioners and in all of them the petitioners had failed to update the ECI of its balance sheet. The panel was of the view that the rejection order did not suffer from any infirmity and affirmed that any applicant is required to furnish annual audit accounts of the concerned financial years, expenditure statements and contributions and shall be dealt with on a first-come, first-serve basis. The panel after recording the findings found no fault in the decision of ECI and refused to interfere with the same.