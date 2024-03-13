Legal Briefs | Status quo on temple in private land

Hyderabad: Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court granted status quo in constructing a Hanuman temple. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Sudheer Kumar Tiwari, alleging interference in the possession and enjoyment of his private property located at Imampura, Jiyaguda, Hyderabad. The property is said to have been passed down to him from his forefathers and was being used for constructing a Hanuman temple. The petitioner said the temple had not been registered and thereby should not be interfered with. The commissioner of endowments alleged that the temple had been registered. The court directed the petitioner to file the previous proceedings. Until such time the status quo shall be maintained. The matter is posted after two weeks.

2. Don’t restrict BRS candidates: HC



Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy directed the Nandigama station house officer and others to not restrict free movement of a BRS candidate for the MLC polls from Mahbubnagar constituency. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Nagarkunta Naveen Kumar Reddy who said the police were illegally and arbitrarily curbing his right of free expression and movement. The government pleader said there were about 18 criminal cases registered against the petitioner and investigation was pending. Senior counsel Prabaker Rao, appearing for the petitioner, said they police were restricting his election campaign because of political rivalry. The judge directed the police not to restrict the petitioner but said it was open for the authorities to follow due procedure if the petitioner’s presence was required for investigation.



3. GHMC permission for constructions in cantonment areas challenged.



Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court will examine GHMC’s authority in granting building permissions at Kapra, Malkajgiri which is adjacent to the cantonment. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the Centre and another complaining that unofficial respondents were proceeding with a construction by obtaining building permission from the GHMC contrary to the guidelines issued by the Centre qua any construction coming up within a 100-metre radius of defence establishments. The respondent authorities were continuing to grant permission without considering the objections of the petitioner, and were not taking steps to revoke the building permissions already given. The petitioners alleged that respondent was proceeding with the construction within 500 metres of the boundary of the defence establishment which could pose a security threat. Earlier, Justice Vinod Kumar granted an interim order directing unofficial respondent not to proceed with the subject property within 200 metres distance from the defence establishment. The judge on Tuesday directed the GHMC to file its counter.



4. Demolish illegal structure at Begumpet: HC



Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court granted a week to the GHMC to remove an unauthorised building at Begumpet in the city. The judge is dealing with a writ petition filed by Ram Manohar Agarwal complaining of inaction of the GHMC in removing the illegal construction and stopping of the commercial usage of the fifth floor of Agrasen Pride. The judge posted the matter after a week for the civic authorities to report compliance.



5. Chennur bus stand landowner moves high court.



Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka entertained a writ plea on the question of payment of compensation for the construction of a bus station. The judge directed the revenue authorities to file their counter in a writ petition filed by Ramadugu Rajeeru of Chennur village in Mancherial district regarding the actions of the TSRTC and the district collector in acquiring the land of the petitioner at Chennur village of Mancherial district for the purpose of construction of satellite bus depot without notice. The TSRTC replied that the land was allotted by the government to the corporation, and that it was not liable to pay any compensation for it.

