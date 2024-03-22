Legal Briefs | Adilabad children petition CJ on park encroachment

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court directed the impleading of Hari Hara Dharma Kshethra Ayyappa Alaya committee, Adilabad, in a public interest litigation (PIL). The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a letter addressed by 23 children to the Chief Justice as a PIL. The letter alleged that there were illegal encroachments and constructions in the children’s park at the old housing board colony in Adilabad. The land was encroached by some miscreants and the land mafia and a temple was constructed on it. In a separate litigation, the temple committee filed a writ petition before a single judge alleging illegal interference of municipal authorities of Adilabad and they had obtained a status quo order. The bench on Thursday clubbed the PIL and writ petition and directed the registry to supply material papers to the temple committee and adjourned the matter to April 1.





Malla Reddy medical college moves court for affiliation certificate

Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to consider the representation of Mallareddy Medical College for Women to provide consent of affiliation and permission to increase the number of seats. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by the college challenging the university’s action in not issuing consent of affiliation to the petitioner college and for enhancement of medical seats. The petitioner argued that the respondent authorities had imposed a condition to obtain the essentiality certificate for issuing consent of affiliation for enhancement of MD/MS seats in seven departments was contrary to the notification issued by the Medical Council of India in August 2000. B. Kiran Kumar, counsel, pointed out that the petitioner had made an application to the National Medical Commission (NMC) as per the public notice issued by it calling for application to a new course/increase of MD/MS, DM/M.Ch seats for 2024-25. The petitioner stated that an application was made to the university by drawing a demand draft in their favour along with the prescribed fees for consent of affiliation. The respondent kept the application pending and denied consent of affiliation with a condition to obtain an essentiality certificate from the state government to issue consent of affiliation. Moreover, it was contended by the petitioner that a notice was issued to submit consent of affiliation within 10 days for which a representation was also kept pending. The petitioner argued that as per the NMC notification, the essentiality certificate was irrelevant for enhancement of seats for old and existing courses but essential for new courses. The judge, after perusing the records, directed the respondent to consider the representation of the petitioner without reference to the essentiality certificate for giving consent of affiliation.

HC pulls up Karimnagar civic body





Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court faulted the authorities for not executing the speaking orders of the court in exercise of its statutory power, giving reasons for demolition of illegal structures. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Syed Afzaluddin Ahmed challenging the inaction of the Karimnagar municipal corporation in taking action pursuant to the speaking order. The petitioner said that one Shameem Sultana had encroached upon the road marking of three feet and constructed a building leaving no setbacks. The petitioner said that a show cause notice was issued and subsequently a speaking order was issued but there has been no enforcement of the order. Justice Vinod Kumar, after perusing the records and considering the submissions, directed the authorities to enforce the speaking order in an expeditious manner.







DB to hear on 917 acres of temple lands



Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court referred to a two-judge bench, a writ plea challenging notices issued by the Sri Ramachandra Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Degala Prasad and 29 others. According to the petitioners, 917 acres in Pushupapatnam village were in the possession of the petitioners and they had been paying property tax to the panchayat. They contended that the land in question did not belong to the temple. They stated that the land was inherited by Rasheed Fatima Begum and she had made alienations way back in 1938. The land, according to the petitioners, was part of the present state of Andhra Pradesh. They contended that the title to the land and the houses covered by various door numbers were seriously disputed and therefore the executive officer of the devasthanam could not be permitted to take possession. In view of the fact that the land in question and the power of the devasthanam was an interstate dispute, the government pleader Mangelal Naik pointed out that the matter should be heard by a division bench. Justice Shravan Kumar accordingly directed the matter to be posted before a division bench.

