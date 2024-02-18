Visakhapatnam: Lawyers in Visakhapatnam staged a protest on Sunday along Beach Road, opposing the Andhra Pradesh government’s enactment of the Land Titling Act 2022. The protest was organised by the Visakhapatnam Bar Association and stretched from RK Beach to the YMCA.

Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Bar Association Steering Committee senior advocate Bevara Satyanarayana addressed the gathering, highlighting concerns over the implications of the Act. He criticised the provision that authorises a title register officer to adjudicate on property title disputes, bypassing the traditional judicial process. Satyanarayana argued that this undermines the constitutional framework and the independence of the legal system.

“By granting sweeping powers to title register officers, including the authority to override judgments of the highest courts, the Act jeopardises the rights of property owners and undermines the role of the judiciary,” he stated.

The legal fraternity has been in opposition to the Act for 68 days, boycotting court proceedings in protest. Satyanarayana affirmed that the strike and protests would persist until the repeal of the AP Land Titling Act.