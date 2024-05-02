Land Records Forgery: HC Seeks Details From Police

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana police to furnish details in the petition alleging that Botcha Sandeep, son of Botcha Satyanarayana, and others involved in forgery of revenue records in the tahsildar office to grab land admeasuring 31 acres in survey number 422 of Machanpally village of Shabad mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a petition filed by Boppi Mahender, resident of Pedavedu village of Shabad mandal, before the High Court. He contended that the Telangana police was not initiating any action against Sandeep and others, who were allegedly involved in forgery of revenue records in 2018-19.

Rohit Pogula, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Sandeep and others had taken advantage of disputes over the land among the family members. Armed with forged documents, he transferred the lands in their names. In spite of complaints, the collector and police officers had not taken any action against the accused, Rohit submitted to the court.

The judge directed the police to submit details by June 5.