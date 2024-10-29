 Top
Home » Nation » Legal Affairs

Kolkata Police starts probe into 'hacking' of live-streaming of HC hearing

Legal Affairs
PTI
29 Oct 2024 5:26 AM GMT
Kolkata Police starts probe into hacking of live-streaming of HC hearing
x
Kolkata Police have started an investigation into the alleged hacking of live-streaming of one of the courtrooms of Calcutta High Court's vacation bench on YouTube.

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have started an investigation into the alleged hacking of live-streaming of one of the courtrooms of Calcutta High Court's vacation bench on YouTube, an officer said on Tuesday.

The cybercrime section of the Kolkata Police started the probe after the IT department of the Calcutta High Court lodged a complaint late on Monday evening in this connection, he said.
“An investigation is on. We will be checking what happened and try to spot the miscreants behind this,” the officer told PTI.
On Monday, during the hearing of Justice Subhasish Samanta at courtroom number 7, an obscene video was allegedly “live-streamed” for nearly one minute before it could be stopped, the officer said.
The IT department of the high court initiated a probe into the matter before approaching the Kolkata Police.



( Source : PTI )
Kolkata Police Investigation Hacking Live-streaming Courtrooms of Calcutta High Court YouTube 
Rest of India West Bengal 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick