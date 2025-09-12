Kangana Drops SC Plea in Farmers' Protest Defamation Case

New Delhi: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday withdrew from the Supreme Court her plea challenging the high court's refusal to quash a complaint against her for allegedly making defamatory remarks in connection with the 2020-21 farmers' protest.The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

After the bench showed its disinclination in entertaining the plea, Ranaut's counsel withdrew it.

The actor-turned-politician challenged the defamation complaint which stemmed from her retweet comprising her own comment about a woman protestor during the 2020-21 farmer protests against the now repealed farm laws.

Complainant Mahinder Kaur (73), who hails from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Punjab's Bathinda district in 2021, had filed the complaint in Bathinda in January 2021.

Her complaint in a Bathinda court claimed the actor made "false imputations and remarks" against her in a retweet by saying she was the same "dadi" who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Kangana's counsel had argued in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the summoning order of the Bathinda court was not sustainable being violative of the criminal procedure code.