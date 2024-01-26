Judges and Advocates Should Strive to Deliver Qualitative and Speedy Justice: CJ

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Alok Aradhe of the Telangana High Court said that the Indian Constitution breathes life into the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. The visionary outlook of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and members of the Constituent Assembly have so crafted the Constitution that it serves as the guiding light for the nation, he said.

After unfurling the National Flag commemorating the 75th Republic Day in the High Court premises, here on Friday, Chief Justice Aradhe said that the judiciary, as a guardian of the Constitution, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that justice is not a lofty ideal but a tangible reality. Towards this, judges and lawyers have the onerous responsibility of ensuring qualitative and speedy justice.

The Chief Justice pointed out that, in a collective effort, judges of the High Court had disposed of 7,877 cases from July 24, 2023, to date, which is more than 100 per cent compared to the number of cases filed during the said period. He affirmed that the bar and bench shall maintain the case clearance ratio in the coming days.

Chief Justice Aradhe expressed delight at being allotted 100 acres of land at Rajendranagar for the construction of a new High Court building.

He announced that the e-filing facility will soon be made available in all district courts. Meanwhile, such facilities for Hanamkonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Jagityal districts were inaugurated on Friday.