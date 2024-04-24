Hyderabad: A petition has been filed before the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to take immediate action on the disqualification petitions before him against two BRS legislators Kadiam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao, who have recently defected to the Congress party, without resigning from their posts nor from the BRS party on whose ticket they were elected..

In his petition Kuna Pandu Vivekananda, BRS MLA from Quthbullapur constituency, complained that the speaker was not taking action on the applications forwarded by him on April 10 seeking the disqualification of Venkata Rao (MLA of Bhadrachalam) and Srihari (Station Ghanpur-SC reserved) for defecting to the Congress party without following procedures of the house and in violation of the X schedule of the Constitution of India.

The High Court will hear the petition on Thursday.