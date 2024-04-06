HC to DEO: Act on Complaint on School

Hyderabad: Justice C.V Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Hyderabad district education officer (DEO) to take action against the regional executive board (REB) of Hyderabad pertaining to the alleged conversion of a school building to a commercial building. The court was adjudicating a writ plea is filed by the Christian Congress of Telangana against the REB and others for the conversion of an auditorium belonging to the Stanley Girls School at Abids into commercial space for utilisation that is detrimental to the interests of the school. It is the contention of the petitioner was that the principal undertook the renovation work and converted the building to a commercial building without statutory permissions or permission from the municipal authorities. It was also contended that the respondent did not act on the representation submitted by the petitioner. On the other hand, it was the contention of the respondents that an explanation was submitted stating that building was in a dilapidated state and required renovation for internal purposes and that the same was not being converted for commercial usage. It was brought to the attention of the court that the school was established to cater to the needy and middle-class students by charging nominal fees and that if changes were made to the structure of the auditorium building then there shall be no place for children to participate in cultural programmes. The court disposed of the case by directing the DEO and the GHMC to take action after providing an opportunity to both parties.

Radiographers’ selection spiked

The Telangana High Court set aside the selection of three persons to the post of Radiographer based on a notification issued in November 2017. In a judgment delivered earlier in the month, Justice Pulla Karthik allowed a writ petition filed by S. Sunil Kumar and others challenging the selection in the department of public health and family welfare. It was the case of the petitioners that though they were more meritorious in a written examination on the request of certain persons a revised merit list was prepared providing service weightage. It is contended that persons without a Certificate of Radiology Assistant (CRA) were considered and the same was without any corrigendum in the notification. Justice Karthik faulted the authorities for altering the criteria “In view of the proposition of law laid down by the Apex Court supra, it is well settled that the Rules cannot be changed after commencement of recruitment and the selection should be done in accordance with the notification,” the judge said. “Therefore, it is apparent that the selection was made in deviation of notification issued on November 8, 2017, by considering the representations of the unofficial respondents and others and the so-called Expert Committee opinion.” According to Public Service Commission, the Society of Indian Radiographers and candidates with qualifications other than CRA had requested that the candidates with higher qualifications than the prescribed qualification may be allowed to participate in the selection process.

HC notice on tech college affiliation

Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to the AICTE and others on the question of grant of affiliation to the Kodad Institute of Technology and Science for Women, Suryapet. The judge required the respondents to respond to the petitioner in two weeks. The petitioner, Battu Srihari, had made several representations to the authorities alleging that the college had been producing false and fabricated documents for obtaining approvals and affiliations since 2008. The petitioner argued that the inaction of the authorities in initiating action or cancelling the affiliation was contrary to the norms specified in the approval process issued by the AICTE. The petitioner sought a direction against AICTE to consider his representation made in February, the TS Council for Higher Education Hyderabad intimation proceedings on March 6, along with JNTU intimation letters issued in September 2023, and February before issuing the extension of approval for the academic year 2024-25 from AICTE and affiliation for the academic year 2024-25 from JNTU.

HC asks GHMC, colony on encroachment

Justice T. Vinod Kumar directed GHMC and BHEL Friends Colony to respond to the allegation of encroachment at Chandanagar. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Mandhagadda Mallikarjun who said that GHMC officials and the Serilingampally tahsildar and others were interfering with his land admeasuring 11 guntas and trying to construct the park over it. The judge deferred the hearing of the matter at the request of respondent authorities.