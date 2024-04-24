HC Tells Police To Consider Adding IPC Section Against BJP MLAs for Hate Speeches

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that criminal cases have been registered against BJP leaders Nilesh Rane and Geeta Jain for their alleged offensive speeches during the Mira Road violence in January 2024. While four FIRs have been registered against Rane, a separate FIR has been registered against Jain. The court asked the state government to consider if section 295A (acts to outrage religious feelings) of IPC should be added in the FIRs.

The FIRs have been registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion etc.), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

The police also told the court that 13 cases have been registered regarding the violence that erupted in Mira Road between January 22 and January 26.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Manjusha Deshpande was hearing a writ petition seeking action against MLAs Nitesh Rane, Geeta Jain, and T. Raja for allegedly delivering hate speeches and inciting violence. The court has directed the state to file an affidavit by June 12, and kept the case for further hearing on June 19. The affidavit must also state whether section 295A of IPC will be invoked against the accused.

The bench was informed that four FIRs have been registered against Rane in Mira-Bhayander, Gowandi, Malvani and Ghatkopar police stations of Maharashtra. One FIR has been registered against Jain in Ghatkopar police station.

The petitions had been filed against hate speeches and the violence that took place earlier this year in the Mira Road and Malwani areas, few days before the consecration of the Ram idol in Ayodhya.