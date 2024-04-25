Hyderabad: Justice B.Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Thursday heard the writ petitions seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to take an early decision on the disqualification petitions pending before him with regard to BRS MLAs who joined the Congress: Tellam Venkata Rao (Bhadrachalam), Kadiam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and Danam Nagender (Khairatabad)

The petitions against Venkata Rao and Srihari were filed by BRS Quthbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekanand and party Huzurabad legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy filed against Nagender.

Gandra Mohan Rao, the senior counsel, said they were prevented from going to the Speaker’s chambers due to which they were forced to send the disqualification petitions via registered post, acknowledgment due, and e-mail, which were not received by the office of the Speaker.

Sri Raghuram, senior counsel, appearing for the Speaker, said the Speaker had three months to act upon the petitions during which time the petitioners had rushed to the court.

The judge directed counsels for the petitioners to hand over the disqualification petitions to the government pleader for law and legislative affairs, who has to ensure that they reach the Speaker’s office. The judge adjourned the hearing to April 29.