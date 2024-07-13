HC Seeks Compliance Report on Ashoorkhana

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state to file compliance report qua construction of boundary wall around Badshahi ashoorkhana, a heritage building. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a batch of public interest litigations filed inter alia seeking to protect 27 monuments, including Golconda fort and the Qutb Shahi tombs. While in one PIL the court took up a case relating to multiple monuments and heritage buildings, one PIL was related to Asharafkhana masjid, and another dealt with the permission granted for the construction of villas close to the Golconda fort by Aditya Homes.

The panel earlier recorded the submission of the government that to protect the heritage building of Badshahi Ashoorkhana from encroachments, boundary wall around the same shall be completed. It informed the court that the boundary wall was completed and putting the gate in place would be completed before the next date of hearing.

The panel after hearing the parties required the government to file compliance report by the next date of hearing.