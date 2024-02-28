HC Says It Cannot Direct ECI to Aallot Common Symbol to Any Party

Hyderabad: The division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, was not inclined to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot a common symbol to a political party from Telangana.

The bench observed “the right to get recognition as a political party or for allotment of a common symbol is not a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution... The aforesaid right closes from the provisions of a Statute in exercise of powers conferred under Article 324 r/w Section 29A of the Representation of the Peoples Act, r/w. Rule 5 & 10 of conduct of election rules 1961”.

The bench was adjudicating a petition filed by Telangana Yuva Shakti Party, represented by its president B. Ram Mohan Reddy, an advocate from the city, seeking a direction to ECI to allot a common symbol for his party so as to enable candidates from his party to contest elections. The petitioner’s plea cited before the ECI was declined by an order dated October 20, 2023.