HC Refuses Plea of Petitioner to Simplify Lookout Notice Norms

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court refused to simplify conditions of a lookout notice enforced on a cosmetics manufacturer. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a writ appeal filed by Syed Khaja Abdul Hameed. He questioned the orders of the DCP, west zone, Hyderabad, and the Golconda police station house officer. A single judge had directed the appellant to deposit a sum of Rs 5 lakh as surety and submit a detailed itinerary, place of stay and regular appearance in a criminal case. On receipt of the same, the police were directed to remove his name from the lookout notice. The appellant, a manufacturer of cosmetics under the name of Provique Impex Private Limited, questioned the conditions laid down and sought that the lookout notice against him be quashed. The bench, while refusing to interfere in the matter, opined that the conditions imposed were not arbitrary and were directed to ensure the appellant’s regular presence in court. The bench accordingly dismissed the appeal.

HC takes up PIL on Azamabad land

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court adjourned for three weeks a PIL questioning sub leasing of government land at Azamabad industrial area. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a PIL filed by C. Kumar, a BRS leader. The petitioner questioned the inaction of the principal secretary (industries and commerce) in preventing sub-leasing of land by private entities like Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd, VST Industries Limited and Biological E. Ltd in the area. The petitioner complained that the private entities were subletting lands allotted to them to third parties and were also constructing residential houses in small parcels of land. He complained that the said activities were contrary to law. The bench granted three weeks’ time to the authorities to respond.

HC junks plea on laying of power lines

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a writ appeal questioning the laying of transmission lines by the Warora Kurnool Transmission Pvt Ltd. The petitioner challenged before a single judge the procedure adopted in laying the lines. The bench was dealing with an appeal filed by SNM Developers, a realtor company. It questioned laying of transmission lines in their land by Warora Kurnool Transmission Pvt Ltd, without obtaining consent and payment of compensation. The appellant contended that the lines were passing through the layout and would render it unusable. The writ petition filed by the appellant was dismissed by a single judge. Aggrieved by the same, the present appeal was preferred. The bench held that there was no impunity in laying the transmission lines through the land of the appellant as the transmission licencee was empowered under the statute to do so. The bench also said that the statute did not contemplate any notice to be given to a landowner at the time of laying the transmission lines. The bench, agreeing with the order of the single judge, directed that the landowner was only entitled for compensation.