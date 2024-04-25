HC Orders Police Protection for Villagers Fearing Reprisals

Vijaywada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court intervened on Wednesday to protect families facing ostracisation due to political affiliations. The court directed the police to ensure the safety of 80 families who fled their homes in Palnadu district fearing violence.

A petition filed before the court on Wednesday highlighted the plight of 50 families from Atmakur village and 30 families from Jangameswarapadu village. The petitioners alleged they were being boycotted by their communities and threatened with violence due to their perceived support for the Telugu Desam (TD) in the 2019 political rivalry between the YSRC and TD.

The villagers claimed they received threats of violence and were warned not to return to their homes. Fearing for their safety, they were forced to seek refuge in other villages.

Taking a serious view of the situation, the High Court directed the police to provide immediate protection to the affected families. The court order mandates the police to ensure the villagers can safely return to their homes and that law and order are maintained in their villages.