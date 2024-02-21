HC Laments Commercial Use of Historic Town Halls

Hyderabad: Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court recorded the historical relevance of town halls and lamented their contemporary commercial use. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Kotagiri Ajay Kumar challenging the actions of the Jagtial municipality in seizing the leased premises of the petitioner. It was brought to light that the said premises, which is a town hall meant for the purposes of performing marriages and other functions, was being used by the petitioner to run a restaurant, known as Anand Bhavan grand restaurant, Anand Bhavan hotel and chat mantra food stall.

E. Venkata Siddhartha, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the action in seizing of the premises was wholly illegal and arbitrary. The judge, while disposing the case, said, “Before adverting to the respective contentions urged, it would be reminiscent to make reference to the pre-independence days to understand the importance of Town Halls. It was on August 7, 1905 that a formal proclamation of “Swadeshi movement” was made with the passing of the 'boycott' resolution in a meeting at the Calcutta town hall. It is also not long ago in the post-Independence era, that town halls, which exist at the district and taluk level were used for conducting science and educational Fairs, where young school children used to showcase their talent and innovations to receive appreciation that helped them to excel in their academic pursuits. In some places, town halls also housed libraries. The library of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai is one such. It is these kinds of facilities, which gave the country renowned persons from all walks of life. While the state and its instrumentalities on one hand are oblivious of the purpose of its creation, and ignoring the socialist approach, it is required to adopt in the name of revenue generation to take up public works and converting such facilities into commercial hubs, while the younger generation unmindful of the past and also what is in store in future are considering such commercial facilities created by the state and its instrumentalities as the most happening places for them to chill.” Justice Vinod Kumar pointing out the availability of an alternative remedy to the petitioner disposed of the matter with the liberty to exercise the remedies available under law.

Constitution of Zaheerabad mosque panel challenged

Justice Nagesh Bheepaka of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to vacate an ad interim order by which the constitution of the managing committee of the Masjid e Arafat in Zaheerabad was constituted. Abdul Khader Khan, a wakif and mutawalli termed the constitution of a new committee by the wakf board as illegal. The petitioner is said to have purchased the land and constructed the said mosque for the benefit of the community tofacilitate their prayers. The wakf board allegedly constituted the managing committee, without any notice or even appreciation to the papers of registration of the mosque filed by the petitioner. The judge was of the opinion that the adjudication can await the celebration of Eid al-Fitr and posted the matter to April 30.

HC directs registration of gift deeds

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court refused to interdict an order of a single judge directing the registering authority to receive and register a gift deed presented by the writ petitioner. The single judge, while disposing the writ plea, said that if the said document was not in compliance with the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908, and the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, or is prohibited for registration under any of the provisions of law, Rules or Regulations made thereunder, registering authority can refuse to register the documents. However, the reasons assigned thereof and the decision taken shall be communicated to the petitioner in writing. The bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar refused to entertain a writ appeal against this order. However, the panel permitted the writ appellant to work out his remedies before the civil court.