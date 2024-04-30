HC Extends Interim Orders Against Arrest of Raheel

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Monday extended the interim orders restraining Jubilee Hills police from arresting Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Ahmed, in the Jubilee Hills car accident in February 2022 that claimed the life of a two-month toddler. Earlier, on April 10, the High Court had issued interim orders against the arrest of Raheel in the case.

Aggrieved with the orders, Jubilee Hills police filed a vacate stay petition and submitted that the arrest of Raheel was crucial for said case. They said that Raheel had escaped using his father’s influence.

However, the High Court on Monday issued orders by not considering the police contention. The court questioned that when he was available for any inquiry, where was the necessity to arrest him.