HC Dismisses Plea Against Riders To Renew Passport

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice K. Anil Kumar on Wednesday dismissed a writ appeal challenging the conditions imposed for the renewal of a passport when a criminal case is pending. A writ appeal was referred by R. Gopi Mohan against the order of a single judge contending that certain conditions were imposed for renewal of passport since a criminal case is pending against him. He contended that the conditions imposed for renewing his passport were that he must deposit the passport with the Investigating Officer and also seek the permission of the court every time he wishes to travel outside India. The panel was of the view that restricting the travel of the accused when criminal cases are pending was to facilitate effective adjudication of the case and also to ensure that the accused does not abscond to other countries while a criminal case is pending against him. The panel also observed that this prevents the accused from seeking exile in other countries and also restricts prolonged absence from the country as a punitive measure.

HC notice on land given to Minority Welfare

Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court ordered notice in a writ petition challenging the allotment of land for Minority Welfare at Kothapalli Village, Karimnagar. The judge is dealing with a writ plea filed by Vasala Ramesh, a local corporator challenging the state government’s action in giving permission to the agriculture commissioner to issue an NOC and hand over seed farmland to an extent of 8 acres at Kothapalli village to the district collector for utilisation of the land for the needs of minority welfare department, as illegal. The petitioner contended that allotment of government land earmarked for seed plants for agriculturists to construct an Idgah was wholly illegal. He said even the procedure of allotment was contrary to the procedure prescribed. “When the law requires a certain thing to be done in a certain manner, it shall be done only in that manner or not at all,” senior counsel said. The judge made clear that any constructions on the said property would be subject to further order in the pending petition.

CCS police get HC note pending probes

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Station [CCS], and others to not to release any press note pending investigation. The judge is dealing with a writ plea filed by Mandra Uma Devi and two others complaining that the press note released by the officials, on April 03, qua progress of investigation in crimes registered in 2022 as illegal. The petitioner would allege that the press note resulted in the publication of news bulletins and articles in print media. The petitioner further contended that in crimes registered in 2022, the Economic Offences Wing of CCS casted aspersions against them and without conducting an investigation or following due process of law the officials are proceeding to release press note which is violating their fundamental right.