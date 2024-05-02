HC Dismisses Civil Revision Petitions: Kokapet Village

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed civil revision petitions filed by Legend Estate Pvt Ltd, which challenged the orders of the principal special court in the cadre of district judge for trial and disposal of commercial disputes regarding land admeasuring Acs.7.18 guntas and 107 square yards in survey Nos.126, 126/A, 126/AA, 199, 199/A, 199/AA, 200 to 202, 204, 204/AA, 205/A, 205/AA, 206, 206/A, 206/AA, 206/E, 206/EE, 206/U, 206/UU and 208 to 210 of Kokapet village, Rajendranagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

The real estate firm had in 2014 entered into a registered development agreement-cum-GPA with the owner of the land. Under the said DGPA, the firm was required to develop the land and deliver 50% of constructed villas in favour of the owner of the land and other landowners while the firm was entitled to retain 50% of the remaining constructed villas. As the agreement was not fulfilled, the issue went to the commercial dispute court. The real estate firm contended that it was not a commercial dispute and argued that it was only a contract.