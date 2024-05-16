HC Directs GHMC To Submit ATR Against Restobar in Residential Zone

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court faulted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the commissioner of prohibition and excise department for their failure to take action after receiving a complaint regarding the unauthorised commercial activity by ‘Tales Over Spirit’ bar in Union Bank colony, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, which runs Restobar and lounge in the residential zone.

Justice T. Vinod Kumar was dealing with a petition filed by resident of the area. They complained that the authorities were not responding to the representations submitted by them against the illegal activities in the bar.

According to the petitioner, Tales over spirit bar had set up ‘restobar and lounge’ in a residential area and had undertaken unauthorised construction on the first floor of the building. This was disturbing peace and tranquility in the residential area, they complained.

The court faulted the authorities for sitting on the complaint, without clarifying whether the bar was running as per rules. The judge directed the authorities to dispose of the complaint within three weeks and submit the report to the court.