HC Admits Plea Against PCB Nod to Chemical Factory Near Lakes

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ petition questioning the grant of Consent for Establishment (CFE) order issued by the state environment impact assessment authority for establishing a chemical industry. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a writ plea filed by Dr M. Govardhana Rao, challenging the permission given by the TS Pollution Control Board. The industry is being set up by Surabhi Laboratories Pvt. Ltd at Yellamaguda, Hathnoora mandal in Sangareddy district, adjacent to waterbodies between agricultural land and the catchment area. It is the contention of the petitioner that this violates the provisions of the Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act and Rules, and Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act and Rules. It was brought to the notice of the court that the appellate tribunal was not constituted under the Water and Air Act. The court directed the issue of personal notice to the state authorities.

Navy told not to cut trees in reserve forest land

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court directed the Indian Navy not to cut down trees in a reserve forest land. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a writ plea filed by the Damagundum Forest Protection Unit. The petitioner questioned the government’s decision to allot the Damagundum reserve forest land to the Eastern Naval Command of Indian Navy for the proposed extremely low frequency (ELF) radar project in violation of environment laws. The petitioner sought an interim direction to the Indian Navy against cutting trees in the forest without obtaining permission. The additional solicitor general, appearing for the Centre, contended that the Indian Navy would adhere to all the laws.

HC dismisses writ challenging removal of upa-sarpanch

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court disposed of a writ appeal pertaining to removal from the post of upa-sarpanch of the gram panchayat by way of a no-confidence motion without adhering to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a writ plea filed by Abbadi Vidyasagar Reddy against the district panchayat officer, Nirmal, and others. The petitioners complained that a notification was issued after the removal of upa-sarpanchs, whereas according to the Act, the procedure is to issue notification by a competent authority before passing the removal orders. The court was of the view that the contention of the petitioner was based merely on a technicality and not the merits of the no-confidence motion and thereby dismissed the writ plea. An appeal has been filed challenging the said decision. The court was of the view that since the validity of the no-confidence motion was not challenged and there was no merit in the appeal and disposed of the same.