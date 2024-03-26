HC adjourns two PILs for CBI probe into IMG Bharata land deal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned two PILs seeking a CBI probe into the allotment of 850 acre of land worth crores of rupees in Gachibowli at a throwaway price to IMG Bharata in 2003 by the then TD government of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The next hearing will be on July 1.

The High Court had on March 7 upheld the decision of the Congress government in 2006 cancelling the allotment of land. This order was passed in a petition by IMG Bharata, which had challenged the cancellation of allotment. The company has now moved the Supreme Court.

In 2006, two PILs were filed before the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allotment of land, one by A.B.K. Prasad, veteran journalist, and another by advocate T. Sriranga Rao. The PILs were pending till now.

Vedula Venkataramana, senior counsel, informed the Chief Justice court that the appeal filed by IMG Bharata before the Supreme Court was at the stage of registration which could be delayed in view of the series of holidays. He sought 10 days for the adjudication of the PILs.

Gandra Mohan Rao, senior counsel, appearing for the petitioners, said IMG Bharata’s appeal had nothing to do with the two PILs and asked the court to deal with them independently.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe noted that the subject matter was the same in IMG Bharata’s petition before the Supreme Court and the two PILs and adjourned hearing on the PILs.