HC adjourns hearing of PILs for CBI probe into IMG Bharata land

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned two PILs seeking a CBI probe into the allotment of 850 acres of land at Gachibowli worth crores at throwaway prices to IMG Bharata in 2003 by the then TD government. The next hearing will be on April 29.

The High Court had on March 7 upheld the decision of the Congress government in 2006 cancelling the allotment of the land. This order was passed in a petition by IMG Bharata, which had challenged the cancellation of allotment. The company has now moved the Supreme Court. But, the PILs seeking CBI probe into the allotment of the land by the then TDP government are pending. The two PILs were filed in 2006 by veteran journalist A.B.K. Prasad and another by advocate T. Sriranga Rao.

On March 26, 2024, counsel for IMG Bharat requested the court to adjourn the hearing as the firm had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the orders of the High Court for resuming of the lands. The appeal is pending.

The same contention was cited while seeking time on Wednesday. However, senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, representing the petitioners, raised objection to it and further submitted that CBI is ready to probe the issue, which was submitted to the court in its counter affidavit.

However, on the request of the counsel for IMG Bharata, the High Court adjourned all related matters to April 29.