GO Recognising Encroached Govt Land in Banjara Hills Challenged

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and other state functionaries in a PIL challenging a government order regularising encroachments on government land around Road No 12 Banjara Hills at a throughway price. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a PIL filed by Gadeela Raghuveer Reddy. It was contended by the petitioner that government issued an order on May 23 regularising land in favour of K. Venkateshwar Rao, Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi and Kavitha Rao on payment of marginal prices, which, according to the petitioner, was illegal and contrary to the doctrine of public trust. He contended that as on the date of impugned GO, the basic value of land proposed to be regularised was `60,300 and the calculation of basic values of `2,500 per square yard based on property tax assessment or Rs 350 per square yard based on the date of electricity connection was in violation of the regularisation policy brought forth by the state government on December 30, 2014. He alleged that such an action would cause huge loss of revenue to the government. The panel accordingly ordered notices and posted the matter for further adjudication.

Parents question denial of custody of their adopted child

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the actions of the women development and child welfare department, Rachakonda police commissioner and others, in forcibly taking away custody of an adopted child. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by a couple aggrieved by the removal of their adopted son from their custody. The petitioners state that the child was adopted in compliance with legal requirements and was happily residing with the petitioners for more than a year. The petitioners alleged that the respondent authorities forcibly took away the custody of child from them in May. They further alleged that all their efforts to gain custody of the child were unfruitful despite approaching the authorities several times. The petitioners undertook to present the child before the court as and when directed to do so. The judge after hearing the petitioners remarked that matter was sensitive in nature and should be determined expeditiously. Accordingly, the judge directed the respondent authorities to file their response at the earliest and posted the matter for further adjudication.

Endowment chief told to protect Dattatreya Navagraha temple

Justice N. V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed the commissioner and assistant commissioner of the endowment department to provide necessary protection to Sri Dattatreya Navagraha temple located at Seetarambagh from encroachers. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Sri Dattagiri Maharaj Ashram Trust, Jharasangangam mandal, Medak district. The petitioner alleged that he had filed a complaint with the respondent authorities alleging that one Dharam Veer Singh Soudha had encroached upon the temple property by demolishing a temple wall and building pillars. The petitioner stated that a police complaint was also filed against the said person. He alleged that despite filing the complaint, the petitioner did not receive any response from the authorities, which was why he had approached the High Court. The judge, after hearing the petitioner and the government pleader, disposed of the writ plea by directing the respondent authorities to consider the complaint of the petitioner and dispose of it expeditiously. The judge also directed the commissioner of police, west zone, to provide necessary protection to protect the temple property

Declaring accounts as fraudulent: Notices to PNB, RBI

The Telangana High Court ordered notices to Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a writ plea challenging the methodology followed in declaring bank accounts as fraudulent. Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy took on file a writ plea filed by Alapati Srinivas Prasad, alleging that the respondent authorities had classified the bank account of the petitioner and a company in the category of ‘fraud’, in contravention of RBI master directions. The petitioner further alleged that the actions of PNB was illegal and in violation of the principles of natural justice. The judge, after hearing senior counsel A. Venkatesh, arguing for the petitioner, passed an interim order suspending the operation of PNB’s order classifying the bank accounts as fraudulent and ordered notice to the respondents.

Plea against realtor for digging a borewell on the road

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court took up for examination a plea against a realtor for digging borewell on a public road. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by K. Ramesh Kumar Reddy against Vasantha City Owners Welfare Association, Serilingampally. The petitioner alleged that the GHMC had failed to initiate action against the association for illegally digging the bore well in the middle of the road and in front of the petitioner’s villa. The petitioner contended that despite several representations addressed to the authorities, no action was seen forthcoming. He also maintained that the association was proposing to construct a new sump and sought a direction to refrain them from constructing the sump beside the petitioner villa and children’s park. The judge directed the GHMC and others to file their response by the next date of hearing and accordingly posted the matter to July 30 for further adjudication.