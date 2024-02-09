GHMC, Police Told To Follow Rules for Vendors

Hyderabad: Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the GHMC and the Hyderabad police commissioner to follow the Supreme Court's directions with respect to street vendors. A writ plea was filed by K.V. Subbarao and eight others seeking to declare the action of the GHMC and the city police in not implementing the provisions meant for the protection of livelihood of street vendors. They also sought a direction to the home and municipal administration and urban development departments to strictly follow the street vendors regulations and to not harass the petitioners by imposing hefty fines, evicting them or confiscating their goods.

Plea against deposit on mining leases

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court ordered notices in a writ plea challenging the decision of the state government to levy an additional one-time refundable security deposit on existing leases. The bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was dealing with a writ petition filed by Maithri Minerals which questioned the government order of March 2022, amending Rule 10 of TS Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1966. The amendment added the requirement of quarry leaseholders paying a one-time refundable security deposit equivalent to two times the annual deed rent. The petitioner complained that the amendment was contrary to Section 15 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957. Counsel for the petitioner argued that state government may make rules for regulating the grant of quarry leases, mining leases or other mineral concessions but asking leaseholders to pay the deposit was unconstitutional.

Notice issued to Markfed chairman

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court issued notice to the managing director, TS Co-Operative Marketing Federation Limited (TS-Markfed). The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Durga Reddy against the co-operative societies for not conducting an inquiry against the federation. Deepak Misra, counsel for the petitioner, alleged that the Markfed chairman was acting according to his whims and fancies and using society funds to his personal benefit. Misra argued that the petitioner had raised various complaints and requested the chairman to conduct meetings, but he refused. Counsel said that as per Section 32 of the State Co-Operatives Act, at least one meeting should take place every year in the presence of a representative or nominee of the registrar who attends as an observer. The matter is adjourned to March 8.

HC seeks report on illegal building

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday strictly affirmed that municipal authorities should not be sleeping or act hand in glove with anybody. A writ was filed by B. Shiva Reddy on the action of Wanaparthy municipality in failing to consider his grievance and taking immediate action to stop the ongoing construction at the instance of third parties on his land at Nagavaram, Wanaparthy. He sought a direction to not accord any permission for construction without notice to the petitioner. The judge sternly reiterated that no illegal and unauthorised construction must take place and directed standing counsel to file an action taken report within three weeks regarding the illegal construction on the petitioners land.