Former DSP Files Revision Petition in HC

Hyderabad: Suspended DSP D. Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao, arrested in the phone tapping case, has filed a criminal revision petition in the High Court seeking a direction to suspend the operation of the order of the XIV Chief Metropalitan Magistrate on March 16 which granted his police custody.

The petitioner contended that the police team which was interrogating him was selectively leaking information regarding the day-to-day outcome of his interrogation to the press, which was damaging his image. Praneeth Rao said he was neither being allowed access to his relatives nor an advocate.

He contended that the police were interrogating him from 8 am to 8 pm instead of fixing a particular time for interrogation, thereby violating the orders of the Supreme Court in ‘D.K. Basu vs State of West Bengal’ and ‘Paramjit Singh Saini versus Baljit Singh and others’.

The High Court directed government counsel to get instructions and Justice G. Radha Rani will hear the case on Wednesday.