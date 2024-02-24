FIR against two addl. PPs: HC seeks report from Bodhan police

Hyderabad: Justice K. Sujana of the Telangana High Court directed the Bodhan town police to submit their contention in invoking an FIR against two additional public prosecutors (tenure) on charges of participating in the election campaign.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by G. Shyam Rao and P. Sammaiah challenging the FIR registered against them. Earlier, the home department had terminated them from services on the same ground. However, the High Court issued stay orders on the termination. Later, the FIR was registered against them.

In the FIR, Bodhan police submitted that the complaint alleges that the two have participated in election campaigns along with Shakil Amir Mohammed, the BRS candidate from Bodhan Assembly constituency in 2023. BRS MLC K. Kavitha is also seen in the video.

Senior counsel V. Ravikiran Rao argued on behalf of the APPs, and said that they are not regular salaried employees but appointed on an honorarium basis. He argued that though the law officers were engaged by the state government, they are not government servants.