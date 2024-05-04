Enhancing Quota to STs: HC Issues Notices to Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court asked the state government to respond by June 28 to petitions on GO No. 33 dated September 30, 2022, enhancing reservations for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from six to 10 per cent in education and governmental jobs.

A division bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, was dealing with a petition filed by two unemployed Group- 1 aspirants. They challenged the GO No. 33 and the notification issued by TSPSC for Group-1 exams, in which reservations for ST candidates were notified at 10 per cent.

The petitioners said the GO was in violation of a Supreme Court judgment, which has fixed the upper ceiling limit of reservations at 50 per cent.