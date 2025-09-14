ED Summons Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty in 1xBet Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actress Urvashi Rautela and former MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with the ongoing investigation into the illegal betting app 1xBet.

Officials quoted by ANI said both Rautela and Chakraborty have been asked to appear at the ED’s Delhi headquarters on September 16 for questioning. The agency is probing alleged violations related to the app’s operations and financial transactions.

The investigation into 1xBet, which has drawn attention for its alleged involvement in illegal online betting, has already seen several high-profile summons and scrutiny of individuals associated with its promotion.