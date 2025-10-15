Delhi HC Protects Hrithik Roshan’s Personality and Publicity Rights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday protected the personality and publicity rights of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and directed removal of certain objectionable posts against him on social media.Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said it was not passing any ex-parte directions, at the interim stage, for removal of certain fan pages and said an order would be passed after hearing them.

The court, which listed the matter for further hearing on March 27, 2026, said it would pass a detailed interim injunction order later.

The court was hearing a plea by Roshan seeking to protect his personality rights and restrain online platforms from illegally using his name, images and AI-generated inappropriate content.

Recently, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, "Art of Living" founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights and the court granted them interim relief.

Singer Kumar Sanu's similar plea is also pending in the high court.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.