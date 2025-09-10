Delhi HC Orders Priya Kapur To Disclose Late Sunjay Kapur’s Assets Amid Will Dispute

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to him as of June 12, the day of his death.Justice Jyoti Singh passed the direction while hearing a plaint filed by Sunjay's two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging his purported will and seeking shares in the assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Priya, meanwhile, informed Justice Jyoti Singh that the two children, Samaira Kapur, 20, and Kiaan Raj Kapur, 15, had already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust and asked "what more do they want"? Priya's counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, submitted though the will was not registered, it wasn't "invalid" and added, "Not as if people are left on streets."

The submissions were made in response to the judge's query whether the will was registered. "It's not registered. Unregistered does not take the nature away. There is a judgment which says an unregistered does not take the validity away. When I set up the will, my lady will be entitled to examine if it is suspicious in nature. All this crying and weeping that is going on, just six days before the suit, the plaintiffs received Rs 1900 crore from the trust. What more do they want?" the counsel asked.

The court issued notice to Priya and posted the matter for October 9. "For the moment I am only going to register it (the plaint) and ask you to file replies. Along with replies, defendant 1 (Priya) will file a list of all movable and immovable assets known to defendant 1. Assets to be declared as of June 12," the judge said.

The counsel also mentioned Karisma's divorce case proceedings with Sunjay. "There were litigations after litigation it ultimately culminated in bitter divorce process which ended in SC. Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I (Priya) have a 6-year-old child. I am a widow. I am his last wife. You (Karisma) were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years. It's not as if these people are left on the streets," the counsel said.

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has also challenged the will, saying there was nothing left to her while calling the entire process "unholy". "Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80-year-old. Mother, her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdeva (Priya) comes in, within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with not a roof on my head," her counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, asked.

The counsel claimed the assets were being sold. The plaintiffs, represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, have questioned the authenticity of the will which they allege was forged by Priya to gain control over the assets. The plaint has claimed neither Sunjay mentioned about the will, nor Priya or any other person, ever mentioned about its existence.

It alleges the conduct of Priya demonstrates, "without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated" by her. Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 but divorced in 2016. Sunjay passed away on June 12 during a polo match in London, when he suffered a heart attack after reportedly swallowing a bee.

According to reports, Rani recently wrote to the UK authorities demanding an investigation into her son's death, ruling out natural causes and claiming possible murder, conspiracy and financial fraud.