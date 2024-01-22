Defying HC Orders: Two Former GHMC Chiefs Appear Before Court

Hyderabad: Former GHMC commissioners Lokesh Kumar and B. Janardhan Reddy, former district collector of Rangareddy Amoy Kumar and a director of Aparna Infra appeared before the High Court on Monday in a contempt case regarding illegal constructions in Malkam Cheruvu of Raidurg, Serilingampally mandal, despite the 2018 court orders asking them not to proceed with any work.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar was dealing with a batch of petitions, PILs and a contempt case regarding filling up of Malkam Cheruvu by private persons and widening of the road by civic authorities in the name of modification.

On April 6, 2018, the High Court restrained all the concerned from resorting to any construction within the limits of Malkam Cheruvu nor any permanent modification even in connection with the cleaning process. The court summoned all the officers concerned, including the then HMDA commissioner Arvind Kumar, on coming to know that they had defied court orders.

Arvind Kumar was not present in the court on Monday.

Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy submitted that Arvind Kumar was no longer the HMDA commissioner and was transferred to another department. The court adjourned the matter for final hearing.