Dasoju, Satyanarayana have no locus to object nomination: Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Prof. M. Kodandaram, nominated MLC under the Governor’s quota, on Friday told the Telangana High Court that BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Satyanarayana had no locus to file a petition against the Governor’s decision previously rejecting their nomination as MLCs.

Prof. Kodandaram has not been able to take oath, along with another nominated MLC, Amer Ali Khan, because of the court’s status quo orders on the government order nominating him.

He said the Council of Ministers could file a petition if the Governor did not act on their advice. However, in the issue of nomination of MLCs under the Governor’s quota, the Governor’s decision could not be challenged.

Senior counsel Avinash Desai, representing Prof. Kodandaram, said any legislation did not have the ‘right to be nominated’ for any post. He said the Supreme Court and various High Courts on several occasions had declared that an individual could approach courts with an appeal that “I have to be appointed.”

Senior counsel Desai said that it could be inferred that the previous government could have forwarded different names to the Governor for nomination, as it did not re-forward the file to the Governor to reconsider with the same names though it had the time to do so before the elections. The court adjourned the hearing to February 12.