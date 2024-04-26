Constructions at Kumatikunta Lake: HC Slams Govt Lethargy

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, expressed concern over the attitude of government authorities who did not provide details that it had sought about illegal constructions at the Kumatikunta Lake at Bachupally.

The beach was adjudicating a 2023 PIL filed by one Akula Satish, seeking direction from the Medchal-Malkajgiri collector and the HMDA commissioner to protect the lake from illegal constructions.

As there were no submissions by the government, the court directed the petitioner to submit photographs of the eighth and ninth floors of the apartment constructed within the full tank level (FTL) of the lake and the survey report dated April 25, by April 30.

The report was prepared by the surveyor, assistant executive engineer, and revenue officials.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that Vasavi Infra Limited, a real estate firm, had encroached on the Komatikunta Lake land and completed the construction of an apartment complex. His representations to the irrigation and revenue departments to protect the lake had not evoked a response.

Senior counsel Mayur Reddy, appearing for Vasavi Infra, said that construction up to the ninth floor was complete and the work underway did not fall within the FTL of the lake. He said that the firm was ready to give an undertaking to this effect.