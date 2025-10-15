Bombay HC Declares Anil Pawar’s ED Arrest Illegal, Orders Release

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday held as "illegal" the arrest of Anil Pawar, former chief of the Vasai-Virar civic body in Maharashtra's Palghar, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, and ordered his release.A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the ED did not have "tangible material" at the time of his arrest.

"We have formed an opinion that as on August 13, 2025, the arresting officer has no such material as required under section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (reason to believe that person is guilty of offence)," the HC said.

"We mean that there is no tangible material and the whole case of ED is based on statement of certain architects and developers," the bench said. Pawar was arrested by the ED on August 13. He had moved the HC challenging his arrest in the case and subsequent orders passed by a special court remanding him to judicial custody.

The high court on Wednesday quashed the special court's orders too. "The petition succeeds to the extent that the arrest of petitioner on August 13 is illegal. The orders passed by the special judge remanding him are quashed. The petitioner shall be released," HC said.

After the order was pronounced, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, sought a stay which was declined by the high court. Pawar is accused of conniving with builders and developers by which 41 illegal buildings were constructed in Vasai and Virar. A corruption case was lodged against Pawar and others, pursuant to which the ED began its money laundering probe.