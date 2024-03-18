APPSC moves HC on annulling Group-1 Mains (2018) exams

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission moved the High Court on Monday, challenging the single judge bench order which nullified the notification for the 2018 Group-1 main examination. The matter will be coming up for hearing before a two judge bench on Tuesday.

The APPSC said 165 were selected among 325 candidates qualified in the interview. Of those selected, four candidates were selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) — one for IAS, two for IPS, one for IRS.



Among those selected in Group-1 interview, there were candidates with an academic background of IIT, IIM, BITS, Pilani, NIT, IIIT, MD, MBBS, BDS and so on, indicating the quality of candidates who appeared for the Group-1 exams and got selected in the interview.



The single-judge bench agreed with the petitioner’s contention that the evaluation of Group-1 examination papers was done digitally even though it was not mentioned in the 2018 notification and a subsequent manual evaluation was also done for three times.



The state PSC also maintained that based on a direction from the High Court, they conducted manual evaluation only once by roping in 165 professors, association professors and assistant professors drawn from across the state by running the evaluation camp at three places at a time for 55 days.



APPSC chairman Gautam Sawang said, “We are obligated to give all necessary clarifications on the issue at the appropriate forum. As a constitutional body, we are not supposed to join the issue publicly.”



Moreover, it was under the Telugu Desam government, the APPSC under the chairmanship of prof. Uday Bhaskar carried out the digital evaluation of answer scripts of Group-1 main examination without mentioning it in the notification.

